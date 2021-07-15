Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $560,502.40 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $560,502.40.
NASDAQ GH traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $113.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,311. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.25. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $181.07.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
