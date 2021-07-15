Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $560,502.40 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $560,502.40.

NASDAQ GH traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $113.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,311. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.25. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

