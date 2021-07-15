Hacken Token Achieves Market Cap of $34.88 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Hacken Token has a market cap of $34.88 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00113434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00149217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,844.07 or 1.00119828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.01000234 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,411,225 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

