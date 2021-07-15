Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLMAF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of HLMAF traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608. Halma has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.