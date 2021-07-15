Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HMMR stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp., a telecommunications company, engages in investing in wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, and collaboration.

