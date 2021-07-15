Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HMSNF. Peel Hunt lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lowered Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

HMSNF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. 2,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.54.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

