Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HMSNF. Peel Hunt lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lowered Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hammerson alerts:

HMSNF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. 2,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.54.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.