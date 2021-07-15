Handshake Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Handshake has a market cap of $68.89 million and approximately $323,375.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,364.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,897.38 or 0.06049487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.78 or 0.01424485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.89 or 0.00391826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00137149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.65 or 0.00611056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.23 or 0.00402447 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.44 or 0.00313864 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 404,867,791 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

