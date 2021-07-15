HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,098.93

Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,098.93 ($27.42) and traded as high as GBX 2,195 ($28.68). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,185 ($28.55), with a volume of 73,890 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 260.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,098.93.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile (LON:HVPE)

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

