HashBX (HBX) Reaches Market Cap of $814,794.38

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 56.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. HashBX has a total market cap of $814,794.38 and $28.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded 89.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.33 or 0.00868081 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HBX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

