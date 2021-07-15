HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the June 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HAVN Life Sciences stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. 75,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,949. HAVN Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53.
HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile
