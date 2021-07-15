Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) CFO Stephen Edward Guthrie Acquires 3,000 Shares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) CFO Stephen Edward Guthrie acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $71,700.00.

Stephen Edward Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Stephen Edward Guthrie purchased 200 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $4,346.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Stephen Edward Guthrie purchased 308 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $6,745.20.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a market cap of $148.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

