Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Hayward alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.39. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.