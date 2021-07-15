Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.39. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.