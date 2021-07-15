Head-To-Head Analysis: American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) vs. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

69.2% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wells Fargo & Company and American Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 9 14 0 2.61 American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus target price of $44.87, indicating a potential downside of 1.02%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than American Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 9.42% 4.88% 0.41% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and American Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $80.30 billion 2.31 $3.30 billion $0.55 81.67 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats American Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. American Bank Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

