Head to Head Contrast: Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) vs. Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 27.26% 12.09% 1.19% Mercantile Bank 24.18% 11.22% 1.09%

71.0% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Old Second Bancorp and Mercantile Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 Mercantile Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.73%. Mercantile Bank has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.77%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Mercantile Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Mercantile Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $141.70 million 2.48 $27.83 million $0.92 13.24 Mercantile Bank $193.49 million 2.48 $44.14 million $2.78 10.70

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Second Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercantile Bank pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats Mercantile Bank on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. Further, it provides safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. It operates through 29 banking centers in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and Will counties in Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial, residential mortgage, and instalment loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied, and multi-family and residential rental property real estate loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as owns 27 automated teller machines and 13 video banking machines. The company operates 44 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

