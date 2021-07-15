Head to Head Review: ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) versus ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT)

ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) and ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADVA Optical Networking has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ALR Technologies and ADVA Optical Networking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALR Technologies N/A N/A -5,672.06% ADVA Optical Networking 6.77% 14.97% 7.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ALR Technologies and ADVA Optical Networking, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ADVA Optical Networking 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ALR Technologies and ADVA Optical Networking’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A ADVA Optical Networking $645.30 million 1.06 $23.20 million $0.46 29.85

ADVA Optical Networking has higher revenue and earnings than ALR Technologies.

Summary

ADVA Optical Networking beats ALR Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALR Technologies

ALR Technologies Inc. develops compliance monitoring systems that enable health care professionals to remotely monitor patient health conditions in the United States. The company's product includes Diabetes Management Solution, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care consisting of data collection, predictive A1C, insulin dosage adjustment suggestions, performance tracking, remote monitoring, and diabetes test supplies. Its primary business markets are health care providers, the providers of health insurance, and the providers of disease and case management services, including the home care industry. The company was formerly known as Mo Betta Corp. and changed its name to ALR Technologies Inc. in December 1998. ALR Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators. The company also provides network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services; network infrastructure assurance products; timing and synchronization products; and automated network management products, such as ensemble optical, sync, fiber, and packet director, and ensemble controllers. In addition, it offers professional services to plan, operate, and maintain the networks. The company sells its products to telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies directly, as well as through a network of distribution partners. ADVA Optical Networking SE was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

