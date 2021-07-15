HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.50

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 2259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

The company has a market cap of $896.02 million, a P/E ratio of 96.62 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.75.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.