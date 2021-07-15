HeartBout (HB) Hits Market Cap of $102,013.25

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $102,013.25 and $3,302.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HeartBout Profile

HB is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

