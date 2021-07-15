Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Hits $1.54 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and $224.30 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00053725 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002647 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00035765 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00248100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000893 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00034745 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,268,743 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

