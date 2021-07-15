Hedget Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.52 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Hedget has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. Hedget has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $468,795.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for about $3.15 or 0.00009875 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedget alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00050779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.41 or 0.00866605 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.