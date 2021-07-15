Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.460-$10.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $212.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.23.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

