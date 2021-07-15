Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $160.00

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 155.03 ($2.03). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 155.03 ($2.03), with a volume of 37 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160. The company has a market cap of £105.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total value of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

About Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

