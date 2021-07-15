Hellenic Coin Trading Up 0.4% This Week (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.45 or 0.00395258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

