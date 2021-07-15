Helmet.insure (HELMET) Achieves Market Cap of $12.01 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $12.01 million and $444,335.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00041598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00115706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00147861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,640.71 or 0.99999722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.86 or 0.01010905 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,882,306 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars.

