HempCoin (THC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $49.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $49.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,698.58 or 0.99875527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00054401 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000877 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000490 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,680,675 coins and its circulating supply is 262,545,524 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.