Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Up 127.5% in June

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 127.5% from the June 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of HLDCY stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $4.68. 10,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,279. Henderson Land Development has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.41%. Henderson Land Development’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henderson Land Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

