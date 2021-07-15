Herc (HRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Herc stock opened at $113.07 on Thursday. Herc has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $118.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

