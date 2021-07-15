Heritage Financial (HFWA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $23.21 on Thursday. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $835.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

