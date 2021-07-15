Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HXGBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexagon AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,619. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.