Highbridge Capital Management Sells 106,200 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 106,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $293,112.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 11,015 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $34,587.10.

On Monday, July 12th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 8,790 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $24,787.80.

On Friday, July 9th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 34,910 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $100,889.90.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 52 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $153.40.

On Friday, June 25th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 51,829 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $164,297.93.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management sold 67,445 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $217,847.35.

On Monday, June 21st, Highbridge Capital Management sold 5,411 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $16,774.10.

On Friday, June 18th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 1,432 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $4,625.36.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 3,500 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $12,285.00.

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 365,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,930. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $142.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYMC. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

