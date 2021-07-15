Highbridge Capital Management Sells 11,015 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 11,015 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $34,587.10. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 8,790 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $24,787.80.

On Monday, July 12th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 8,790 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $24,787.80.

On Friday, July 9th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 34,910 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $100,889.90.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 52 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $153.40.

On Friday, June 25th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 51,829 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $164,297.93.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management sold 67,445 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $217,847.35.

On Monday, June 21st, Highbridge Capital Management sold 5,411 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $16,774.10.

On Friday, June 18th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 1,432 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $4,625.36.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 3,500 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $12,285.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 70,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $245,700.00.

NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $161.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.14.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hycroft Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 59,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.