Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highway by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highway by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Highway by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Highway alerts:

NASDAQ:HIHO opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $16.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.19. Highway has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.