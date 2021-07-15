Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 2,658 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

