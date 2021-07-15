Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD stock opened at $67.74 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

