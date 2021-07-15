Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,602,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,510,351. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

WMT opened at $141.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.88. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $395.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

