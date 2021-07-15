Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Bank of America by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,537,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

