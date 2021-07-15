Hilltop (HTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hilltop alerts:

NYSE:HTH opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTH. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.