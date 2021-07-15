Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hiscox in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hiscox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

