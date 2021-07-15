Hiveterminal Token Price Tops $0.0057 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $224,573.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

