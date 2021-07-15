Hoge Finance (HOGE) Hits Market Cap of $33.79 Million

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $33.79 million and approximately $513,082.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hoge Finance has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00050415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.07 or 0.00863376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 406,864,156,856 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

