Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Up 147.5% in June

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 147.5% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Holcim stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Holcim alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.8493 per share. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCMLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, July 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.