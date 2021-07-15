HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 975 ($12.74). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 966.50 ($12.63), with a volume of 355,206 shares changing hands.

HSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,340.63 ($17.52).

Get HomeServe alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 969.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The company has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 105.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 19.80 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 1.92%. HomeServe’s payout ratio is currently 2.61%.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tommy Breen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,032 shares of company stock worth $46,680,320.

HomeServe Company Profile (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.