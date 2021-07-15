HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,340.63 ($17.52).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tommy Breen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, with a total value of £466,500 ($609,485.24). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 50,032 shares of company stock worth $46,680,320.

LON:HSV opened at GBX 968.25 ($12.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 969.94. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. HomeServe’s payout ratio is 2.61%.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

