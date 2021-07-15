Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Honda Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $33.32.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.74. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.12 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 45.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 422.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 50.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 71,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 8.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.73%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

