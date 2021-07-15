HOQU Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $341,196.91 and approximately $926,532.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00049449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.33 or 0.00848937 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

