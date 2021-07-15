Hord Trading Up 43.8% Over Last 7 Days (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded 43.8% higher against the dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $688,687.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00040917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00115044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00148449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,225.02 or 1.00087031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,131,724 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

