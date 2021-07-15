Horizon Protocol Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $20,883.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00041177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00110305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00149790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,010.08 or 1.00163994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.