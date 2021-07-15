Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Trading Down 4%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

HWDJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

