HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Short Interest Down 80.8% in June

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the June 15th total of 56,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HPX in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in HPX in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in HPX in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of HPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,448. HPX has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

