HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 48,112 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.06% of Acushnet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 7.5% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

GOLF opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.