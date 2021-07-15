HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 233,744 Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 233,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENIA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the first quarter worth about $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ENIA stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Enel Américas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1583 dividend. This is a positive change from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

