HRT Financial LP Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

HRT Financial LP reduced its position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,764 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.30% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 10.2% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROM opened at $101.19 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.00.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

